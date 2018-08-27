CPS to reopen school, purchase another to accommodate enrollment increases

With enrollment increasing, officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have announced plans to expand.

Since 2013, the district's enrollment has jumped from 29,959 students to 34,421 in 2017, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

To accommodate, the district is expanding its footprint to include:

the reopening of the Clifton Area Neighborhood School at 3711 Clifton Ave.

the purchasing of Mercy High School at 3036 Werk Rd. (west side)

The district is expected to take possession of these buildings Sept. 1.

In addition, district officials say plans for a new Stargel Stadium are in the design stages. Construction is slated for this fall. FOX19 will update this story when more information regarding those plans is released.

