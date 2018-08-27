Nearly 200 Hamilton County residents living without running water

Nearly 200 people have been living without running water for four days. (WXIX)

Nearly 200 people have been living without running water for four days.

Westover Village Apartments residents were told their water would be shut off until 5 p.m. Friday while a leaking water main pipe was being repaired. But as of Monday night the water hadn't been turned back on.

"You can't take showers, you can't brush your teeth, you can't flush the toilets, you can't wash dishes," said Gary Irwin, who lives at the complex with his family.

FOX19 called Westover Village Apartments and was told to call the property owner, Ledic Realty, which is based out of state. The company is privately-owned and in some cases is taxpayer subsidized. Ledic Realty said it is aware of the situation, but has not answered any follow-up questions about how the situation happened and why it's taken so long to fix.

FOX19 also reached out to the Hamilton County Public Health Department and is waiting to hear back.

The American Red Cross and fire department has stepped up to help pass out water. Churches and area non-profits are chipping in as well. Even the school district is allowing residents to shower at one of their facilities.

"I'm thankful, but it should never have come to this," said one resident.

Westover Village residents shared a letter from the office manager saying power will be shut-off Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. while crews work to repair the water line.

"It's supposed to be 90 degrees tomorrow and they want us to go with no power and no water for that long. It's already been long enough," said one resident who asked to remain anonymous out of fear she would get evicted for speaking out.

The area's most vulnerable residents like the disabled and elderly are running thin. One man says he's on an oxygen tank and without power his life is in jeopardy.

Monday evening two portable restrooms were placed on the property near the office, but residents say not everyone can walk that far.

FOX19 will update the story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.