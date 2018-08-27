Mother accused of shoplifting, leaving kids in Kroger while attempting to flee

Police say a Mount Airy woman was busted for shoplifting from a Kroger -- but it's what she left behind that has some scratching their heads. (WXIX)

Police say a Mount Airy woman was busted for shoplifting from a Kroger -- but it's what she left behind that has some scratching their heads.

Authorities say the crime took place in the 6400 block of Colerain Avenue. Police say Lanise Lindsey, 27, was caught by the Kroger loss prevention team stealing and placing items under her purse.

She is accused of doing all of this while her two children were nearby.

A Kroger employee said once she was busted in the parking lot, they told her to go back into the store, which she did. Police said she took the stolen items out of her purse and took off running. According to court documents, she left her two children in the store.

The court records do not list a motive for the alleged theft or why she chose to leave her children in the store. It's unclear who has the children at this point.

Lindsey was arrested Monday morning. She is expected in court Tuesday.

