Northern Kentucky McDonald's employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

Health officials in Owen County are warning residents after a worker at a local fast-food restaurant was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

The Three Rivers District Health Department said that person worked at the McDonald's at the South Main Street in Owenton.

The department released a statement saying the worker was at the restaurant and handling food between Aug. 16 and Aug. 27.

Related:

Those who have had any symptoms are encouraged to seek medical attention immediately. Click or tap here to learn more about symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.