Dorm room mold displaces several University of Cincinnati students

Some students at the University of Cincinnati are experiencing mold in their dorm rooms.

This past weekend, Kylie Hatfield and her roommates posted photos to social media of mold growing around several outlets in a room in Schneider Hall. Hatfield said they took the right steps to get help, but the aid from emergency maintenance was delayed about four hours.

"We knew that we needed to relocate because throughout the week we had begun to feel sick -- we had headaches, we were stuffy, sore throats," she said.

UC confirmed mold was in the room, and released a statement that reads, in part:

"We are working to re-assign the students to other UC housing where they can continue to room together."

Hatfield and her friends were moved to a hotel Monday night at the school's expense.

FOX19 has learned UC cleaned the mold in the room while they were in class Monday.

