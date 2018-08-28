Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter to speak in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter is speaking in Cincinnati as part of a series of community talks.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the Rev. Bernice King will join seven other panelists Tuesday night as the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change begins its tour of Beloved Community Talks. She says the intent of the talks is to have "courageous conversations" about topics that have been "brushed under the rug."

Martin Luther King Jr. described the Beloved Community is a society that centers on equal opportunity and justice.

The tour is being held to commemorate the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington and the anniversary of the Fair Housing Act.

