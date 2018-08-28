2 hospitalized, 10 displaced, 3 dogs killed in NKY house fire

A family of 10 was displaced in a fire at this house on Lindsey Street in Newport early Tuesday, fire officials said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

An adult and a child were hospitalized with minor burns, 10 people are displaced and three dogs died in a northern Kentucky house fire overnight, authorities said.

Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the residence in the 500 block of Lindsey Street, fire officials said.

The home is considered a total loss, fire officials said.

A damage estimate and cause were not immediately available.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family of six adults and four children.

Two dogs also survived.

