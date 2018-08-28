Missing child advisories issued for 4 Ohio children believed to be in danger

A statewide endangered child advisory has been issued for four children taken out of Ohio and possbily heading to Florida.

Police say Patience Wilson, Damara Raziel Croley, Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, and Damien Wilson was last seen on North Main Street in Lima Tuesday morning at 1:30 a.m. when she was taken by her non-custodial mother, Marianne Merritt.

Patience is described as a white girl, approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds. She has blonde or strawberry-colored hair with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white top with dark blue or black leggings.

Damara is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red Ohio State University shirt with Spiderman web pants.

Benjamin is a 12-year-old white boy who is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has blonde, strawberry-colored hair with blue eyes. He was wearing yellow smile emoji pants at the time of the incident.

Damien is an 8-year-old boy with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red and black shorts.

Merritt is a 40-year-old white female. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

She may be with her 39-year-old boyfriend, Charles Perkins. He is a 5-foot 5-inch white male who weighs approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager mini-van with Ohio tags FMQ3175.

Law enforcement believe the four children could be in danger.

If anybody has information regarding the children's location, contact police immediately.

