Missing child advisories issued for 4 Ohio children believed to be in danger

A statewide endangered child advisory has been issued for four children taken out of Ohio and possbily heading to Florida.
Police say Patience Wilson, Damara Raziel Croley, Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, and Damien Wilson was last seen on North Main Street in Lima Tuesday morning at 1:30 a.m. when she was taken by her non-custodial mother, Marianne Merritt.
Merritt is a 40-year-old white female. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.
She may be with her 39-year-old boyfriend, Charles Perkins. He is a 5-foot 5-inch white male who weighs approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are looking for a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager mini-van with Ohio tags FMQ3175.
Law enforcement believe the four children could be in danger.
If anybody has information regarding the children's location, contact police immediately.
