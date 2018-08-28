Visit one of the oldest archaeological parks in the country

The serpent mound in Adams County is not too far from Cincinnati. It is as fascinating today as it was when it was made over 1,000 years ago.

"This site is one of the oldest archaeological parks in the country. The site was actually saved by Harvard University back in the 1890s because the farmer who owned the property was about to destroy and plow down the monument. Basically it’s a big sculpture that is about a quarter mile long. It is one of the largest effigy mounds in the world," Site Manager Tim Goodwin said.

Ninety-nine percent of all effigy mounds are in the shape of animals in this instance it is in the shape of a big serpent.

However, there’s still a lot of question marks. Without something physically inside the effigy mound there is conflicting data. They are not exactly sure how old the mound is.

"We have a bunch of carbon dates from the mound" said Goodwin. "But they seem to be all over the sky a little bit. They come down to two specific date ranges. One is between 1000 to 1100 AD which would be the Fort Ancient culture the other is about 300 to 400 BC which is the Adina culture."

Some engineering went into it. It is built up in layers it’s not just a pile of dirt. They used rocks and different types of gray clay and yellow clay with dirt on top. The question about how they used it is still up in the air a little bit.

There are very few oral traditions passed down from historic tribes about this site. We really don’t know how it was made or how it was used and who made it we have some good guesses though.

Right now, the head of the serpent is pointed right at the setting sun of the summer solstice it looks like this was done on purpose.

"We know this alignment is important in some historic societies for example the Fort Ancient culture which we know were out here because we are standing on a fort ancient village site right now," Goodwin said.

This is a very unusual site because a lot of people still consider it sacred very spiritual. If you head into the parking lot nearly half of the license plates are out of state. They also have a lot of visitors come from foreign counties.

This is the largest serpent mound in the world by length and you really have see it in person.

