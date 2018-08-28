West Clermont students complain of headaches, neck, back pain after 'minor' bus crash

A West Clermont school bus was involved in a minor crash Tuesday morning. Students were taken to the hospital as a precaution after complaints of headaches, neck, and back pain. (FOX19 NOW/file)

A few students a suffering from headaches, neck, and back pain Tuesday morning after a school bus accident, the West Clermont School District says.

District Communications Coordinator Scott Spicher says the accident was "very minor" and involved one of their buses taking kids to West Clermont Middle School and another vehicle.

Spicher says the vehicle rear-ended the bus around 6:45 a.m. on Amelia-Olive Branch Road Road.

The bus was not damaged in the accident but a few students did complain of pain, Spicher says. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

