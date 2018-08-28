Arrest in shooting death of teen in Mt. Airy

A 23-year-old man is under arrest in the shooting death of a teenager in Mt. Airy earlier this month.

Raymere Buck is charged with the Aug. 21 murder of 19-year-old Jaylyn McCoy, Cincinnati police announced Tuesday.

A woman, 20, also was shot and seriously hurt in the incident on Hawaiian Terrace about 8 p.m..

She is expected to recover, police said.

Police ID teen killed in Mt. Airy double shooting

An investigation into the double shooting remains ongoing.

Witnesses are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.