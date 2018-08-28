Body found in Liberty Township field positively identified as missing woman

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A body found last Saturday in a farm field in Liberty Township has been positively identified as a 23-year-old missing woman, according to the Butler County Coroner.

Ellen Weik was reported missing by her mother on Aug. 1.

West Chester Col. Joel Herzog said Tuesday that their investigation led authorities to Weik's body in a field off Millikin Road and Maud Hughes Road in Liberty Township last Friday. Col. Herzog says they received numerous tips from the community which helped them find Weik.

Police records say she died by asphyxiation. Michael Anthony Strouse, 29, was arrested Saturday and charged with Weik's murder.

Strouse's bond was set at $2 million. He will return to Butler County Area Two Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

West Chester police say Strouse and Weik were known to each other, and that this was not a random crime, but they would not elaborate further.

Herzog said they do have a telecommunications harassment report on file from April 2018 at the West Chester Police Department from Weik. Herzog is did not elaborate as to whether Strouse was involved in that harassment report.

Strouse has convictions for crimes including public indecency and burglary, court records show. He was sentenced in September 2015 to three years probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for burglary, but his probation in 2017 because Strouse complied with all conditions and had shown good behavior, records state.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday in honor of Weik. Loved ones will release balloons at Keener Park, one of her favorite places.

