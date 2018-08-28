"Have a nice life," "You too": Judge sentences convicted serial killer to death

Judge Dinkelacker made Kirkland's execution date March 9, 2019, 10 years to the day that he killed Esme Kenney. Kenney was Kirkland's final victim. He raped and strangled her to death. (Photo: Provided)

A judge sentenced a convicted Cincinnati serial killer to death Tuesday morning.

"Have a nice life," were the last words spoken by Anthony Kirkland, 49, to Judge Patrick Dinkelacker as he exited the courtroom, following his death sentence.

"You too," responded the judge after reading the verdict aloud.

That was not the only tense moment between the convicted serial killer and the judge during Tuesday's sentencing.

Kirkland killed Esme Kenney, 13, Casonya Crawford, 14, Kimya Rolison, 25 and Mary Jo Newton, 45, between 2006 and 2009.

The judge announced March 9, 2019 would be the day Kirkland is put to death, “which happens to be 10 years to the date that you took the life of Esme Kenney." said Judge Dinkelacker.

Before Dinkelacker handed down the sentencing, Kirkland's defense asked for "mercy" and for his life to be spared with a 'life in prison without the possibility of parole' sentencing.

The defense argued that Kirkland suffered severe childhood abuse, a toxic developmental environment, physical abuse, emotional and physical neglect, psychological abuse, domestic violence, sexual abuse, mental illness, substance abuse, and separation from his parents.

“He’s confused as to why he would kill people that did not deserve it.” said his defense.

Despite the defense's argument of abuse, the judge disagreed that their argument held up.

“The court does not count that Mr. Kirkland suffered from brain damage that contributed to his inability to conform to the law and by conform to the law I mean not viciously killing human beings.” said Judge Dinkelacker, adding there was 'very little' mitigation in Kirkland's favor.

Kirkland was also allowed to make a final plea to the judge before his sentence was announced.

In a moment that did not sit well with neither the judge, nor Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, Kirkland and his defense asked for his court costs to be waived.

Kirkland said he makes a '$3 a month assisted payment,' but the Court Clerk's Office is asking for $25 a month. He argued that he only gets $16 a month and his current court costs total $9,000.

His attorney's asked if there was 'anything else' he would like to tell the judge before the sentence was read.

“Basically everything that was said in my sworn statement and I stand by that. That’s basically it if that’s what we’re getting at.” Kirkland said.

Judge Dinkelacker was not pleased that Kirkland used his time to talk about his court costs.

“It makes me sick to my stomach to have you stand here and talk about your money in your prison account when we are talking about 13 and 14-year-old kids that were killed by you." said Dinkelacker.

During Kirkland's recent re-sentencing, a jury unanimously recommended death.

Kirkland strangled three of his victims and burned each of their bodies, telling police in his 8-hour police confession "Fire purifies."

“I would say this and I mean it from the bottom of my heart I took an oath to follow the law and I will do that to do otherwise is morally, legally, philosophically, and theologically wrong." said Judge Dinkelacker, "So we as a people, believers in the rules of law and justice, are going to have the death penalty imposed on the worst of the worst; then if not you, Anthony Kirkland, than who?”

Dinkelacker said he made his decision 'without any regret.'

"May your victims now rest in peace.” said Dinkelacker after reading the sentence.

Kirkland's defense says he plans to appeal.

Before exiting the court room, Kirkland tried to speak to the judge once more.

“I have a question, your Honor, on a comment you just made." said Kirkland.

“You know what? I don’t care.” said Judge Dinkelacker, cutting Kirkland off.

Outside the courtroom, Deters did not mince words when it came to Kirkland.

“He is a homicidal piece of garbage. That’s what he is." said Deters.

Deters said that Kirkland showed no remorse.

“He needs to be executed, period. I hate to be so cold and callous about it but he needs to be executed and as far as I’m concerned, it can’t happen soon enough.” said Deters.

The prosecutor noted that religious figures have spoken out against the death penalty, but he said Kirkland can't be forgiven.

“He ought to be on Fountain Square, gone, executed. Everyone can see what happens to people like that, and that’s the end of the story.” said Deters.

The family of Casonya Crawford was in court for the sentencing.

“I guess the next time I see him, he’ll be laying down. It’s over for me, it’s over.” said Casonya's mother, Tanika Crawford.

