Police: 2 arrested after bodies dumped behind Middletown building

Valoree Harrison (L), Bryan Roberts (R) are charged with abuse of a corpse and obstructing official business. (Middletown Division of Police)

Middletown police have arrested two people in connection to a man and woman's body that were found dumped behind a diner in early August.

Valoree Harrison and Bryan Roberts are charged with abuse of a corpse and obstructing official business. Officials said more charges are likely to follow.

Destiny Williams, 24, was found dead, and Robert Childers, 45, was found unresponsive in the back of the building near Lafayette Avenue, according to Maj. Scott Reeve, a spokesperson for the police department.

Childers was transported to the hospital and has recovered.

Reeve said Williams may have died due to a drug overdose.

Police said Williams and Childers had been living in the basement of the Buena Avenue home of Harrison and Roberts.

According to police, the pair discovered them laying in bed and thought they were dead. Harrison and Roberts then decided to dress the bodies and dump them somewhere else so it appeared they died at another location.

After moving the bodies they took Robert’s Direct Express Card and withdrew $500 to $600 to stay at a motel until "things cooled down," police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Middletown police: 513-425-7733.

