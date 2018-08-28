Officer injured in East Walnut Hills shooting released from hospital

An officer who was shot last Friday afternoon in East Walnut Hills has been released from the hospital, Sgt. Dan Hils says.

Officer Ronald Schultz was taken to UC Medical Center to undergo surgery after being struck in the arm.

The shooting happened following a "vicious and violent robbery" that left the suspect, 20-year-old James Clay, dead.

According to police, on Wednesday, Aug. 22, an employee at the Boost Mobile store in Walnut Hills was attacked by Clay.

Two days later, Officer Schultz, Detective Stephen Binder and Officer Thomas Wells were serving Clay with a felony warrant for the robbery when the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills.

Police said 16 shots were fired after Clay pulled out what appeared to be a pistol.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was later revealed the weapon was a steel pellet gun.

“To take this action with a pellet gun against police officers, you’re very much entering a deadly situation,” Chief Elliot Isaac said.

The officers involved will be on administrative leave for at least seven days, which is department protocol, Isaac said.

The investigation into the shooting will continue and will be reviewed by the prosecutor's office.

