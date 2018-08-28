3-year-old shot in Winton Terrace

A 3-year-old was shot in Winton Terrace Tuesday afternoon. The injuries are not serious. (Raycom Media/file)

A 3-year-old was shot in Winton Terrace Tuesday afternoon.

Cincinnati police say the toddler's father took the child to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where the child was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The child was shot outside somewhere on Kraft Street.

No other information is known about the shooting at this time, but police are investigation.

