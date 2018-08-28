Elderly woman injured in ATM robbery

The man was wearing a blue, long sleeved shirt with the name "Robert" on the name tag. (Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed and injured an elderly woman at a Batavia Township Fifth-Third Bank ATM. (Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed and injured an elderly woman at an ATM.

Deputies say the incident happened Monday around 1:30 p.m. at the Ffith-Third Bank ATM on Bauer Road in Batavia Township.

The woman was first approached by the man while grocery shopping at Jungle Jim's in Eastgate, police say. He then offered to do some body work to her vehicle while she shopped.

When the woman finished shopping, the man told her he needed "a tool" to complete the work and talked the woman into going to an ATM to give him money to buy the tool, police say. The man and another man followed the woman to the ATM, then forcefully took her purse from her once she withdrew the money.

Police say the men then left in a gold, older model van.

The robbery caused bruising to the woman's arm, police say.

The man was wearing a blue, long sleeved shirt with the name "Robert" printed on a name tag on the front of the shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.