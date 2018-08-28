Ohio candidate provides details of alleged domestic abuse

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's Democratic lieutenant governor candidate is adding her voice to the #MeToo movement, sharing details of alleged abuse that led to her then-husband's arrest in the 1980s.
At a roundtable on violence against women Tuesday, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton said she was grabbed, pushed, picked up, thrown down, punched in the back of the head and threatened by her first husband.
He was ultimately arrested, though never jailed. The two divorced in 1990. Attempts by The Associated Press to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.
Sutton said it felt "imperative" to share her story. She said she hopes it will help other women.
Her timing also coincides with criticism of the candidate Sutton's running with, Richard Cordray, over his handling as Ohio attorney general of a backlog of untested rape kits.
