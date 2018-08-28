Atkins, Dunlap sign multi-year extension with Bengals

Geno Atkins signed a 4-year extension with the Cincinnati Bengals for an undisclosed amount, his agent says. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Two longtime Bengals are sticking around the Queen City thanks new extensions; news fans are sure to roar with delight over.

The Bengals have signed defensive tackle Geno Atkins and defensive end Carlos Dunlap to a four-year extension through 2022 and a three-year extension through 2021, respectively.

Both players had been in the final seasons of their existing contracts.

According to a report from NFL.com, Atkins' new contract is worth $65 million and Dunlap's extension is worth $45 million.

Atkins and Dunlap, both ninth-year veterans, have been cornerstones of the Bengals’ defense since joining the team as 2010 NFL Draft selections. Atkins was a fourth-round Bengals draft pick out of the University of Georgia, while Dunlap was the team’s second-round pick out of the University of Florida.

Atkins has played in 121 games (104 starts) over his career. His 61 career sacks rank fourth in team history and are the most ever by a Bengals interior defensive lineman.

Dunlap has played in 118 games (81 starts) over his career. His 64.5 career sacks entering 2018 rank second in Bengals history behind former DE Eddie Edwards (83.5).

“We’re very happy to sign Geno and Carlos,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. “We think very highly of them. They have been such great players for us, and we’re excited to have them continue their careers as Cincinnati Bengals.”

