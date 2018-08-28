Human case of West Nile Virus reported in Hamilton County

A 63-year-old man from Lockland has been diagnosed with Hamilton County's first human case of West Nile Virus in 2018.

The viral disease impacts the central nervous system and can be transmitted to humans by mosquitoes. It is important to note that while most people who are bitten by an infected mosquito will never become sick, and 80 percent of people infected will not show any symptoms.

Symptoms may develop two to 15 days after someone is bitten by an infected mosquito.

Up to 20 percent of the people who become infected will display symptoms which can include:

Fever

Headache

Body aches

Nausea

Vomiting

Sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back

Symptoms may last for only a few days, though even healthy people have been sick for several weeks.

Most times, symptoms go away on their own.

It is estimated that approximately one in 150 persons infected with the virus will develop a more severe form of disease. The severe symptoms can include:

High fever

Headache

Neck stiffness

Stupor, disorientation

Coma

Tremors

Convulsions

Muscle weakness

Vision loss

Numbness

Paralysis

These symptoms may last several weeks and neurological effects may be permanent.

While all people living in an area where virus activity has been identified are at risk, those over age 50 have the highest risk of developing severe infections.

Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms should contact their doctor.

Health officials remind you to:

Look for and drain sources of standing water on your property – litter, tires, buckets, flower pots, wading pools and similar items that could create standing water and become mosquito breeding sites.

Apply mosquito larvicide, sometimes called mosquito “dunks,” to areas of standing water that cannot be drained. The “dunks” are environmentally safe and won’t harm pets. You can purchase them at your local hardware store.

Cut your grass and trim shrubbery.

Make sure screens in windows and doors are tight-fitting and free from defects.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.