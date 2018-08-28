Authorities positively ID body as woman reported missing

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio have positively identified a body found in a field last week as that of a woman reported missing a few weeks ago.

The Butler County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the body as 23-year-old Ellen Weik, of West Chester Township. She was reported missing Aug. 1.

West Chester police arrested Michael Strouse on a murder charge in Weik's death on Saturday, a day after the body was found in Liberty Township. Investigators allege in a complaint filed in Butler County Municipal Court that the 29-year-old Liberty Township man caused Weik's death "by asphyxiation" at his home.

Strouse's bond is set at $2 million. His attorneys didn't immediately return a call to their offices seeking comment Tuesday.

Strouse is scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday.

