Missing Ohio teen who may have witnessed crime found safe year later in Dayton

A teen who went missing from Sugarcreek Township about a year ago has been found safe, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. (FBI)

A teen who went missing from Sugarcreek Township about a year ago has been found safe, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities said Jacob Lee Caldwell, then 14, witnessed a crime on Aug. 15, 2017, and went missing. Sugarcreek Township, located in Greene County, is about 15 miles southeast of Dayton, Ohio.

The Cincinnati Division of the FBI along with Sugarcreek Township and Riverside police worked the case. At one point, the FBI offered a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the location of the teen.

On Tuesday morning, the FBI Cincinnati Twitter page announced Caldwell had been located safely in the Dayton area, crediting helpful billboards from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as well as the Outdoor Advertising Association of America.

Thank you to @MissingKids and @YourOAAA for the billboards that played a role in locating #missing teen Jacob Lee Caldwell. Cases like this take community involvement to help push the investigation forward. Law enforcement and the #FBI appreciate the support. pic.twitter.com/R3a56gLeM0 — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 28, 2018

"Cases like this take community involvement to help push the investigation forward," the tweet read.

#Missing teen Jacob Lee Caldwell has been located safely in the Dayton area. Thanks to Sugarcreek Twp Police, @RiversideOhioPD, Miami Twp Police & all our partners for their work investigating. https://t.co/uGbSXst6BR pic.twitter.com/fmCOmUwlDo — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.