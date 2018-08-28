Missing Ohio teen who may have witnessed crime found safe year later in Dayton

A judge sentenced a convicted Cincinnati serial killer to death Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Closing arguments and jury instruction are expected to begin today in the manslaughter trial of Greg Burroughs in Franklin County.Full Story >
A white former Texas police officer has been found guilty of murder for fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager leaving a house party.Full Story >
This vote comes after the House killed the bill Monday night. It was held on a motion to reconsider which gave supporters a chance to revive it and send it to Republican Gov. Phil Bryant.Full Story >
The Effingham County Board of Education and Sheriff's Office are investigating an incident at South Effingham High School in which a school resource officer used his stun gun on a student who failed to comply with the officer's request.Full Story >
