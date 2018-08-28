Jury deliberates in the Shayna Hubers murder retrial

Jury deliberations in Shayna Hubers' murder retrial are underway. The Lexington woman is back in court after shooting her boyfriend in Highland Heights six years ago,

Both the prosecution and defense spent about three hours Tuesday trying to convince the jury that Hubers was trying to defend herself, or that she intentionally and methodically fired six shots into Ryan Poston's body.

Her attorney, David Eldridge, said Poston abused Hubers both physically and mentally.

"There was a perfect looking couple on the outside... that were deeply flawed on the inside," he said. "He's grabbing her hair, jerking her head back and forth violently like she thought her neck was going to snap."

Hubers testified that she thought Poston was going for his loaded gun sitting on the dining room table and that is why she grabbed it first and shot him.

The prosecutor said Hubers even celebrated the shooting at the police station when she thought no one was watching.

"I did it. Yep, I did it. I cannot believe I did that," she said in the recording at the station.

The defense said Poston was controlling and put conditions on their relationship.

"Mr. Poston wanted Ms. Hubers as long as she came to him. Wanted her for sex. Wanted her to run his errands. Clean his condo. Walk his dog," Eldridge said.

Prosecutor Michelle Snodgrass said the murder specification applies because Hubers had an evil or malicious intent.

"Is it enough to show you as she danced that she came from evil or malicious purposes," he asked.

Hubers claims she shot Poston six times because she didn't want to see him die and wanted to put him out of his misery.

"She decided on that day October 12, 2012 to be his executioner. She decided... this was not some kind of mercy killing. She essentially played God," Snodgrass said.

Hubers has been behind bars since her first murder conviction in 2015.

She was sentenced to 40 years, but a juror was a convicted felon and should not have been allowed to serve in the trial.

