Williams Sonoma taking applications for 3,500 work-from-home positions

If you’re looking to line up a side hustle before the holidays, Williams Sonoma is taking applications for 3,500 new work-from-home positions.

The new customer service reps will make $12 an hour and could work as many as 40 hours a week. Workers will get a 40 percent employee discount on Williams Sonoma merchandise.

To apply, click or tap here.

Also from Simply Money: Retirement savings

A new study from Morningstar analysts finds two simple moves could boost your chances of having enough money in retirement. The analysts studied 4,000 households to see how different money moves affected seniors’ finances. They found delaying Social Security benefits until at least age 67 and contributing 6 percent of salary to a retirement fund boosted the odds of having enough retirement income from 25 percent to 71 percent.

There are no guarantees, but delaying Social Security benefits and boosting your retirement contributions are smart moves for most of us.

Also from Simply Money: A new line of organic foods that are half the price of the competition

A new line of affordable, organic chicken is coming to stores. Perdue Chicken says its new Simply Smart Organics line will cost about half of what other organic chicken products cost. Perdue’s new line includes whole grain, gluten free and breaded chicken nuggets, strips and tenders and will hit store shelves in October.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.