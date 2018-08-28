Family disputes claim father slammed, bit his girlfriend's baby

A Middletown man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend's child, but his relatives claim he did not do it.

Nicholas Jones, 24, is currently in the Middletown Jail on a felonious assault charge.

Jones' family said that Jones is an all-around good man and is a great father to the eight children he cares for -- four children of his own and four of his girlfriend's children.

"He's got four kids of his own that he raises. He gets them for two weeks at a time, and he's never so much as raised his voice," said his aunt, Jessica Morris.

They were shocked to hear Jones is facing a felony charge.

"The police are saying that I guess he slammed the baby on the ground a couple times and was biting the baby," said Morris.

Jones' relatives said they were told a different story, one they find more likely to be true. They claim Jones' girlfriend was at work, while Jones was with his brother watching the kids on Friday. They said Jones' girlfriend's 16-month-old fell off of her high chair, and Jones then took the child to the hospital for treatment.

"He heard crying and went in there and saw that she had fell and busted her chin open, so he took her to Atrium," said Morris.

The little girl ended up at Cincinnati Children's Liberty where the injuries prompted suspicion. That led to investigators looking into the case and ultimately gathering enough evidence to arrest Jones, put him behind bars, and charge him with a crime.

"I would like to see the truth actually come out," said Morris. "False charges be dropped."

Jones is expected in court Sept. 4. Investigators have not said whether Jones confessed or admitted to any accusations.

