Owners not charged after 4-year-old attacked by dog on their property

A 4-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was bitten in the face by a dog while playing outside.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Round Bottom Road in Anderson Township. The Hamilton County Sheriff's office says the dog is a Husky/Shepard mix. Deputies say the dog was on a leash tied to a tree and that the dog bit the child when she got too close.

"My daughter's bleeding everywhere. She's been attacked by a dog," said the panicked mother during the 911 call after she found her 4-year-old with severe injuries to her face. "There's blood everywhere. I'm trying to see. She's got a hole behind her ear. I don't know if there's one in her ear. There's a hole in her throat."

The next door neighbor, John Hedger, came out after he heard the child's screams.

"I walked outside. The paramedics had the kid on the ground holding a big pad on her face. Blood was just, she was bleeding good," said Hedger.

Hedger says the dog belongs to a couple living in a tent in the woods behind their homes. Hedger says the owner came out after the 4-year-old was bitten and blamed the child. He's says he couldn't imagine that happening to his kid.

"The dog was chained up and they were trying to blame it on a baby. I said I'd kill that dog. I hate to tell you that. These cops would have to take me away. I said I would have to come out here with my gun and shoot that dog in the head it's just that simple," said Hedger.

The 4-year-old is being treated at Children's Hospital.

Deputies say the dog's owners will not be cited because the dog was on a leash and the child was on the dog owner's property.

