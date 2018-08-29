Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in crash

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Ohio say a crash has killed an 18-year-old woman and injured two others.
Eighteen-year-old Makenna Blanding was killed Tuesday in Warren County's Wayne Township when she drifted into another lane on U.S. Route 42 and struck an SUV driven by 42-year-old Daniel Harvey, of Xenia.
Blanding was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, 25-year-old Kylee Blanding, was taken to Atrium Medical Center with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Harvey was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation continues.
