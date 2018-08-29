Teen driver killed, 2 hurt in Warren County crash

An 18-year-old driver died and two other people were hurt in a Warren County crash late Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >
A fill-up at a northern Kentucky gas station took a disturbing turn for a Fort Thomas man.Full Story >
A missing 23-year-old West Chester woman was identified Tuesday as the body found in a Liberty Township farm field Friday, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office.Full Story >
A Middletown man is accused of assaulting his own child. His relatives, however, claim he didn't do it.Full Story >
A 4-year-old girl is recovering at a hospital after a dog bit and severely injured her as she played outside in Anderson Township Monday, authorities said.Full Story >
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staffFull Story >
Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfatherFull Story >
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or strokeFull Story >
Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and adviceFull Story >
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has diedFull Story >
A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical stormFull Story >
A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last OctoberFull Story >
Hurricane Lane lumbers toward Hawaii with 110 mph winds, heavy rainFull Story >
Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big IslandFull Story >
Young, Latino Arab-American candidate hopeful of flipping district after indictment of California Republican congressmanFull Story >
