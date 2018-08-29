Shayna Hubers sentencing begins

Shayna Hubers will be sentenced Wednesday after a jury found her guilty of murder in her retrial Tuesday. (FOX19 NOW)

Shayna Hubers will be sentenced Wednesday at the Campbell County Courthouse Wednesday.

This comes after a jury found Hubers guilty of murder in her retrial Tuesday.

Hubers shot and killed her boyfriend Ryan Poston in Highland Heights six years ago.

Both the prosecution and defense are expected to make arguments and sentence recommendations.

The court could also hear victim impact statements from relatives of Poston.

Both the prosecution and defense spent about three hours Tuesday trying to convince the jury that Hubers was trying to defend herself, or that she intentionally and methodically fired six shots into Ryan Poston's body.

Hubers claims she shot Poston six times because she didn't want to see him die and wanted to put him out of his misery.

She has been behind bars since her first murder conviction in 2015. She was sentenced to 40 years, but a juror was a convicted felon and should not have been allowed to serve in the trial.

