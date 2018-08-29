Jury deliberations underway in Shayna Hubers sentencing

Shayna Hubers will be sentenced Wednesday after a jury found her guilty of murder in her retrial Tuesday. (FOX19 NOW)

Jury deliberations are underway at the Campbell County Courthouse in the sentencing of Shayna Hubers.

This comes after a jury found Hubers guilty of murder in her retrial Tuesday.

Testimony concludes in Shayna Hubers sentencing hearing. Judge now instructing jurors before deliberations. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/peaepX2XkI — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) August 29, 2018

Hubers shot and killed her boyfriend Ryan Poston in Highland Heights six years ago.

'Yet we do not feel joy': Victim's family releases statement after guilty Hubers verdict

Hubers sentencing was delayed an hour and 15 minutes while attorneys met in the judges chambers.

Her attorneys are asking the jury for a minimum 20 year sentence.

Hubers attorney asks jury for minimum 20 year sentence. @FOX19 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) August 29, 2018

The jury can recommend 20 to 50 years or life in prison for Hubers.

Both the prosecution and defense spent about three hours Tuesday trying to convince the jury that Hubers was trying to defend herself, or that she intentionally and methodically fired six shots into Ryan Poston's body.

Hubers claims she shot Poston six times because she didn't want to see him die and wanted to put him out of his misery.

She has been behind bars since her first murder conviction in 2015. She was sentenced to 40 years, but a juror was a convicted felon and should not have been allowed to serve in the trial.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.