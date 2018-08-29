Hypertension medication recalled because of labeling mix-up

Accord’s Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 12.5 mg are light orange to peach colored, round, biconvex tablets debossed with H on one side and 1 on another side. (Source: Food and Drug Administration)

A drug maker has announced a voluntary recall of one of its medications used for treatment of hypertension.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, one lot of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 12.5 mg, is being recalled after a 100-count bottle of the medication by Accord Healthcare Inc. was found to contain Spironolactone Tablets USP 25 mg.

The affected lot number is PW05264.

Accord believes that no other lots of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets are involved in this mix-up. Accord became aware of this finding through a product complaint reported from a pharmacy.

Accord has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

If you are in possession of Accord Hydrochlorothiazide that does not match this image or if you are unsure, please return to your pharmacy or healthcare provider for confirmation.

Wholesalers, Distributors, and Retailers that have product which is being recalled should discontinue distribution of the product and notify consumers.

