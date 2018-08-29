Hypertension medication recalled because of labeling mix-up

According to the Food and Drug Administration, one lot of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 12.5 mg, is being recalled after a 100-count bottle of the medication by Accord Healthcare Inc. was found to contain another medication.Full Story >
According to the Food and Drug Administration, one lot of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 12.5 mg, is being recalled after a 100-count bottle of the medication by Accord Healthcare Inc. was found to contain another medication.Full Story >
The CDC released its data at the National STD Prevention conference in Washington, D.C. It analyzed STD cases reported for 2013 and preliminary data for 2017.Full Story >
The CDC released its data at the National STD Prevention conference in Washington, D.C. It analyzed STD cases reported for 2013 and preliminary data for 2017.Full Story >
A study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences said breathing polluted air results in a "steep reduction in verbal and math test scores."Full Story >
A study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences said breathing polluted air results in a "steep reduction in verbal and math test scores."Full Story >
Because of the incorrect dosage cup, the medication could be associated with an overdose of ibuprofen, which could cause nausea, vomiting and drowsiness.Full Story >
Because of the incorrect dosage cup, the medication could be associated with an overdose of ibuprofen, which could cause nausea, vomiting and drowsiness.Full Story >