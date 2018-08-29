24 people suffering from overdose symptoms at Ross prison

Ohio State Patrol says 24 people are experiencing overdose symptoms at the Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe. (CNN/WCMH)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they're investigating a "substance exposure" at the Ross Correctional Institution.

Officials say the exposure happened in the prison's Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Troopers and EMS responded to the prison around 9:10 a.m. for reports of correctional officers and inmates with possible substance exposure, officials say.

A total of 24 people including officers, nurses and inmates have been exposed, but no one has died.

All of those affected were taken to Adena Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officials say several doses of Narcan were given to the victims and the facility has more on hand if needed.

The contaminated cell block has been cleared, officials say, and everyone in the contaminated area has been relocated.

There is also a hazardous material decontamination team responding to help clean up.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.