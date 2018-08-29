Councilman: Bird should be responsible for damages from misuse of scooters

Councilman David Mann has created a motion that the electric scooter company, Bird, should cover any damage suffered from misuse.

The motion would require Bird to cover damages including riding on sidewalks, sidewalk obstruction, running red lights and failure to yield to pedestrians.

"Bird is a profitmaking activity which has landed here for one purpose, to make money for someone. Profit is fine but the damage inflicted by any enterprise must be assumed by the business, not an innocent public.

"My personal observation is that a huge proportionate of the Birds are being used in violation of the basic guidelines - on sidewalks, in pedestrian crosswalks or violating traffic signals. Some people have already sustained injury. Others will follow. Bird has agreed to indemnify the City for acts of Bird for which someone might attempt to hold the City responsible. That is fine for the City. But what about innocent citizens who are injured by Bird customers? What about Bird customers who are unknown because they flee the scene of an accident? What about Bird customers who are known but do not have insurance or assets to cover the damages to their victims? This proposal ensures that Bird accepts responsibility for ham its business may cause to our citizens." Councilman David Mann

To ride - just find a scooter throughout OTR and downtown, download the app, plug in your credit card and driver's license information and confirm you're at least 18-years-old.

Several cities have banned them, citing safety concerns and a lack of planning by the company.

The scooters were discontinued in Cleveland after a fatal accident.

Bird launched in Cincinnati on July 26.

