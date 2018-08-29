Olympic medalist blasts hire of Cincinnati gymnastics coach as 'Nassar supporter'

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman blasted the hire of Cincinnati's Mary Lee Tracy on Twitter, claiming Tracy is a 'Nassar supporter.' (USA Gymnastics)

A Cincinnati Gymnastics coach received a big promotion from USA Gymnastics but is facing harsh criticism from one of the sports biggest stars.

The organization's Women's Program announced it's named Mary Lee Tracy as the new elite development coordinator.

Tracy is the president and head coach of Cincinnati Gymnastics Academy, and the organization says she is well-known throughout the gymnastics community for her "passion for inspiring and developing self-esteem, confidence, and courage in young woman."

Not everyone is excited about Tracy's promotion, however.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman blasted the promotion on Twiter, saying Tracy was a 'Nassar supporter.'

Raisman said that she viewed Tracy not only as someone who supported Nassar, but also as someone who victim-shamed survivors, and someone who showed 'no willingness' to learn from the past.

"This is a slap in the face for survivors, and further confirmation that nothing at USA Gymnastics has changed. What a profound disappointment!" Raisman said in her tweet.

USA Gymnastics has appointed someone who, in my view, supported Nassar, victim-shamed survivors, & has shown no willingness to learn from the past. This is a slap in the face for survivors, & further confirmation that nothing at @USAG has changed. What a profound disappointment! https://t.co/lklLiqsOCJ — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) August 29, 2018

USA Gymnastics says Tracy will oversee the developmental pipeline for women's gymnastics, including Hopes, the Developmental Program, and the Talent Opportunity Program.

Mary Lee Tracy is the new elite development coordinator for the women’s program.https://t.co/gRRuBHObvb — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 28, 2018

A member of the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame, Tracy has owned Cincinnati Gymnastics for more than 35 years. She has coached more than 25 members of the U.S. Women’s National Team, including four Olympians and five World Team members. Her coaching accomplishments include head coach of the women’s 1996 Olympic Team, five-time Region 5 Coach of the Year, three-time USA Gymnastics Women’s Coach of the Year, and coaching at two Olympic Games and seven World Championships. She has also coached numerous Junior Olympians. Tracy has also been active administratively, serving as Region 5 regional chairman and on the International Elite Committee, and as a clinician and speaker. - USA Gymnastics

So far, USA Gymnastics have not responded to Raisman's criticism of their new hire.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.