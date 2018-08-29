Zach Smith: Ohio State players, staff and fans 'legitimately hur - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Zach Smith: Ohio State players, staff and fans 'legitimately hurt'; ex-wife is 'no victim'

Posted by The Cincinnati Enquirer
Ohio State has fired receivers coach Zach Smith. (Photo: CoachZachSmith Twitter account) Ohio State has fired receivers coach Zach Smith. (Photo: CoachZachSmith Twitter account)

Former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith faced domestic abuse accusations before the school fired him, and head coach Urban Meyer was suspended for three games for how he handled the situation.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Smith took to Twitter on Wednesday and suggested that his kids and Buckeye players, staff and fans were "legitimately hurt," and that his ex-wife Courtney is "no victim."

When Zach Smith was dismissed, he had been on the Buckeyes' staff since 2012 and got his start in coaching as a special teams quality control assistant on Meyer's staff at Florida in 2005. He worked for Meyer and the Gators from '05 until 2009.

Smith is the grandson of former Ohio State head coach Earle Bruce, who passed away in April.

