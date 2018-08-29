Zach Smith: Ohio State players, staff and fans 'legitimately hurt'; ex-wife is 'no victim'

Former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith faced domestic abuse accusations before the school fired him, and head coach Urban Meyer was suspended for three games for how he handled the situation.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Smith took to Twitter on Wednesday and suggested that his kids and Buckeye players, staff and fans were "legitimately hurt," and that his ex-wife Courtney is "no victim."

Let’s talk about who was LEGITIMATELY hurt in this:



1. My children

2. The Buckeye Players

3. Ohio State Staff

4. The fans



Talk about victim shaming! But nobody wants the TRUTH when it comes to stuff like this-Hypocritical people-keep tweeting-you’re hurting innocent people. — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

4. They forced @OSUCoachMeyer into his statement, I hope at least... because he knows what’s real and would have never apologized.

5. President Drake is either the cause of the joke of an “investigation” or “punishment” or he allowed it. — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

Oh... I didn’t forget. The truth will come out. Lol. She is NO victim. https://t.co/amAOdoQPXP — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

It is very hard to be silent when falsehoods & half-truths are said about you and there is no way to defend yourself. I’ve made mistakes in my life but being a domestic abuser is not one of them! I’ll answer every question in court and under oath when the time comes & cant WAIT! — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

When Zach Smith was dismissed, he had been on the Buckeyes' staff since 2012 and got his start in coaching as a special teams quality control assistant on Meyer's staff at Florida in 2005. He worked for Meyer and the Gators from '05 until 2009.

Smith is the grandson of former Ohio State head coach Earle Bruce, who passed away in April.