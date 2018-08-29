Claims against Ohio State diving club dismissed from lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Several female divers who say they were sexually abused and exploited by a former coach are dismissing claims against the Ohio State University Diving Club that were part of a federal lawsuit.
An attorney for the divers didn't immediately respond to a message seeking detail about the dismissal Wednesday.
The club previously asked the court to dismiss the claims. Ohio State says when it learned of allegations of misconduct by coach Will Bohonyi, it notified police, investigated and fired him in 2014.
He remains a defendant in the lawsuit, which accuses Indianapolis-based USA Diving of not taking appropriate action to stop him from coaching beyond putting him on a list of banned coaches.
USA Diving hasn't commented on the matter. Bohonyi hasn't responded to attempts to reach him for comment.
