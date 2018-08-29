14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting self on Facetime, 911 call states

A 14-year-old is dead after police said he accidentally shot himself in a Union Township home.

Officers arrived at the scene Wednesday afternoon in the 4200 block of Beechmont Drive where they found a male suffering from what appeared to be an accidental gunshot wound.

A woman who called 911 said the victim was Facetiming another person when the shooting happened.

According to the call, the teen had the gun to his head but did not know it had a live round in it. When the gun went off, the bullet hit the teen in the face.

Police have not said how the teen got the gun.

The boy was a student at West Clermont High School. The principal sent an email to parents and students.

"Dear West Clermont families: We are deeply saddened to inform you that a student at West Clermont High School passed away today after an accident at home. While it may be tempting for some to speculate, I do ask that out of respect to the family, and for those involved, that our school community refrain from doing so. As always, but especially in this difficult time, the wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority. We are providing grief counselors at the high school in both community rooms for those students and staff members wishing to talk. We will have them available today until 4 pm and tomorrow as long as necessary to support our pack through this loss. We are also in contact with the family to provide any support needed. That includes finding ways that we can be helpful to them as a school community that is in keeping with the wishes of the family. This is a good time to remind you to talk with your kids about their feelings and their well-being. Let them know that there are resources in place at the high school and in the community if they ever need to talk with anyone. They can contact: Clermont County Crisis Hotline 513-528-SAVE (7283)



As we move through this very difficult loss, please know that we will try to maintain normalcy for our students. While that will be difficult, our teachers and staff will be sensitive to the student needs. It will take all of us time to work through this, but please do let me know if you have any concerns or thoughts. It is important at this time that our students and staff know that we are one pack and we will take care of each other." Randy Gebhardt

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.