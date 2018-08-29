Man charged with robbing woman who approached him at Jungle Jim's

The man accused of robbing an elderly woman who approached him at the Eastgate Jungle Jim's is in custody. (Clermont County Sheriff)

The man accused of robbing an elderly woman who approached him at the Eastgate Jungle Jim's has been taken into custody.

Deputies say the incident happened Monday around 1:30 p.m. at the Fifth-Third Bank ATM on Bauer Road in Batavia Township.

The woman was first approached by the man while grocery shopping at Jungle Jim's in Eastgate, police say. He then offered to do some body work to her vehicle while she shopped.

When the woman finished shopping, the man told her he needed "a tool" to complete the work and talked the woman into going to an ATM to give him money to buy the tool, police say. The man and another man are accused of following the woman to the ATM before forcefully taking her purse once she withdrew the money.

Police said the men then left in a gold, older model van.

The suspect, Peter Zelko, of Union Township, has been apprehended. Authorities say he was cooperative with detectives.

Zelko was taken to the Clermont County Jail and charged with one count of robbery. He's expected in court Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

This case will be reviewed by the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office and presented to a Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges.

