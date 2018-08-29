Judge finds ex-police officer guilty of rape, kidnapping

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio ex-police officer accused of abusing his police authority while he was an officer to force or pressure women into sex acts has been found guilty of charges including rape, kidnapping and interfering with civil rights.
Montgomery County's prosecutor said a judge in Dayton found Justin Sanderson guilty Wednesday. The 33-year-old Huber Heights man had pleaded not guilty and waived a jury trial. Sanderson resigned from the Phillipsburg police after his arrest last year.
The judge heard testimony from witnesses including four women who said Sanderson sexually assaulted them. They said they felt compelled because he was an officer. The defense argued Sanderson only had sexual contact with one and it was consensual.
Defense attorney Kim Melchor said they disagree with the verdict and plan to appeal after sentencing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
