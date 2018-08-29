Worker at Florence, Kentucky fast food restaurant diagnosed with hepatitis A

A worker at the Lee's Famous Recipe Fried Chicken in Florence, Kentucky has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department. (Pixabay/file photo)

A worker at the Lee's Famous Recipe Fried Chicken in Florence, Kentucky has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

Health officials say the worker was on duty on August 25 when he/she was ill or infectious.

The health department says the risk is low that anyone who ate at the restaurant will become infected because:

The employee didn't have bare-hand contact with food

A health department site visit didn't find violations directly related to poor hygienic practices

Guidance from the Kentucky Department for Public Health and Centers for Disease Control says restaurant-goers are unlikely to contract the virus under these conditions

Management of the Famous Recipe restaurant has been cooperating with the investigation.

Enhanced disinfection steps have been put in place to address surfaces that may have been contaminated, according to the health department.

Employees who worked with the infected employee have been told to get a hepatitis A vaccination to protect against the virus. They've also been told to keep an eye out for any symptoms of the virus that may develop over the next 50 days.

READ | Miami Township Taco Bell employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

Symptoms of hepatitis A include:

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Tiredness

Fever

Stomach pain

Brown colored urine

Light colored stools

Yellowing of the skin or eyes may also appear

People may have some or none of these symptoms. It could take up to seven weeks after being exposed to the virus for someone to become ill.

The virus spreads when an infected person does not wash his/her hands adequately after using the toilet or engages in behaviors that increase risk of infection.

Careful hand washing, including under the fingernails, with soap and water, along with vaccination of anyone at risk of infection, will prevent the spread of this disease.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.