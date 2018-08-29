Chase suspect considered armed and dangerous, Cincinnati police say

Cincinnati police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 32-year-old who got away during a foot pursuit Wednesday. (CPD)

Do not approach Justin Anderson, they say, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say he was involved in a chase that began Wednesday afternoon in Northside and concluded in Mt. Airy during a foot pursuit. Anderson is wanted for felony fleeing and eluding and six felony warrants.

Police said he likes to frequent the 8700 block of Neptune Avenue. Those who see him are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

