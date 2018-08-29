Man accused of assaulting girlfriend's toddler confesses, sheriff says

A Middletown man accused of assaulting his girlfriend's toddler has given a full confession, according to Butler County's sheriff.

In interviews late Tuesday, his family described 24-year-old Nicholas Jones as an all-around good man and great father to a total of eight children he has been caring for. Four of those children are his own, and the other four are his girlfriend's, according to his family.

Family members were shocked to hear Jones had been locked up on a felonious assault charge.

"The police are saying that, I guess, he slammed the baby on the ground a couple times and was biting the baby," his aunt, Jessica Morris, said Tuesday.

The family claims Jones' girlfriend was at work while he and his brother were watching the children Friday. They said Jones' girlfriend's young daughter fell off of her high chair, and Jones took the her to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown for treatment.

The toddler ended up at Cincinnati Children's Hospital in Liberty Township, where the injuries prompted suspicion among the medical staff. They alerted investigators who began looking into the circumstances and, ultimately, gathered enough evidence to arrest Jones.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said he gave investigators a full confession this past Friday.

"Anytime someone abuses a child, it's one the worst things that can happen and will not be tolerated. We are going to make sure he gets the maximum from the court system," said the sheriff.

Butler County Children Services has been alerted and sheriff's detectives are continuing to investigate, Jones said. The sheriff said his agency has been told the toddler will recover.

Jones is expected to return to court Sept. 4.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.