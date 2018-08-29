Police: Teen killed in Hamilton double shooting

A teen was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in Hamilton, according to police. (HPD)

A teen was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in Hamilton, according to police.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of South Front Street. Police say a teen was killed and another person was wounded in the incident.

Hamilton police are investigating.

Hamilton Police Chief confirms one dead in Front Street shooting @FOX19 https://t.co/os4AMV4yOC — Michael Baldwin (@baldwinreports) August 30, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.