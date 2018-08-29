Police: Teen killed in Hamilton double shooting

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Gorilla Species Survival Plan has recommended that silverback gorilla Ndume return to his original home at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.Full Story >
A document from a retired Holy See diplomat accuses Vatican authorities, including Francis, of covering up for ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick despite knowing for years that he slept with seminarians.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking into the response by an officer to a shots fired run turned homicide after FOX19 NOW began investigating.Full Story >
Dozens of parents are raising concerns after busing issues in the Northwest Local School District.Full Story >
A Middletown man accused of assaulting his girlfriend's toddler has given a full confession, according to Butler County's sheriff.Full Story >
