Busing complaints draw lengthy response from Northwest Local superintendent

Dozens of parents are raising concerns after busing issues in the Northwest Local School District.

DeAnna Austin says her 4-year-old son gets bused to and from Houston Elementary School.

"The bus is consistently late for pick-up, which makes my son miss a part of the school day which is rough on him," said Austin who adopted Cayden when he was 6 months old.

Cayden was born addicted to drugs.

"Crystal meth, heroin, crack, marijuana, alcohol. just a whole assortment of drugs we probably still don't know the whole gamut," said Austin.

She says his rocky start to life makes routine crucial.

"We already go through enough. We are very busy with him. I don't need the bus as another problem," said Austin.

Cayden can't control when he has to use the restroom, a result of being born addicted to drugs. His mother says wait times can mean embarrassment on the bus.

"It's more than frustrating because for him already being delayed and having gone through a lot at birth it's kind of frustrating cause I don't feel like they're giving him a fair chance," said Austin.

FOX19 spoke with another parent who asked to remain anonymous. She says her 13-year-old daughter's bus that takes her to White Oak Middle School is regularly not on time.

"As parents we should be able to have trust in (the district) with our children and that doesn't happen," she said.

The bus her daughter rides was involved in a collision with a car Wednesday morning.

She can't drive her daughter to school because she has to driver her son to the high school, which does not provide busing.

Both parents want better communication between them and the district. They said this is not the first school year they've had to deal with bus issues.

The other mother says last year the district lost her son saying the bus driver dropped him off at the wrong location and she didn't know where he was for hours. FOX19 reached out to the district superintendent, Todd Bowling, for comment and received the following statement:

The budget was not what caused the transportation issues over the first five days of school for grades K-5. We have had a number of changes that have impacted the way we transport students. Last school year we went through a redistricting process in lieu of the fact that we closed five elementary schools with approximately 450-500 students per building, and built three new state-of-the-art 900 student elementary schools. With the changes in locations, we now bus over 6,000 students. In addition, we have three tiers of busing routes that impact the timing of our buses. We also have a large parochial student base that receives transportation from the school district. Our primary goal in many of the changes was to bus more students. We looked to bus more students, including students that do not fall within the criteria for transportation, because we did not want kids crossing streets that we felt were unsafe. With the increased number of students being transported; new bus routes to 5 elementary schools instead of 7; looking at possible bus route times due to having schools that house 900 students; Changing school starting times; eliminating areas where buses have to backup, which is not a safe practice we want to do but sometimes is not an option; and reducing and combining bus stops in order to increase safety (larger groups of students are less likely to be seen as vulnerable) will take time to get everything aligned. We use a transportation system called Versatran, which helps us assign addresses to bus drivers routes, but each year we need to make adjustments as we look at situations where we all feel the bus stops are dangerous and need to be moved. We also have to factor in traffic and weather delays as we run the new routes. Bus drivers ran their routes prior to school starting to try to find situations that needed to be changed to increase student safety. We have made changes based upon parent request and suggestions of our drivers who see what the routes and bus stops really look like. As we are always looking to improve, we will make the following changes for next school year:Drivers will drive routes sooner so their input can be entered more quickly than this year. We will train additional personnel on the Versatran Program so they can assist with needed changes.. Bus passes will go out much earlier We will add personnel to answer phones who have been trained in Versatran so they can make immediate changes. We will also be able to do a better job of answering phone calls and getting a faster time to parents. We will look at part-time receptionists to assist with phone calls. With each day, especially after the first day, we have found that all three school sites are running much smoother and more on time. There is always a huge learning curve at the beginning of the year and the first five days of school. For example, on day one at Pleasant Run Elementary we had 161 car riders. Last Friday, three days later, we only had 92 cars drop off at the site. After the first few days, at PRE and other schools, more students started riding the bus which reduced cars in the carpool lane, but also caused more stops for buses so bus stop times fluctuated. We continue to look for ways to improve. We continue to get quicker times that will determine final drop off time. All elementary schools continue to revamp their system for dismissal and arrival, and each day the system gets quicker and more efficient as students, teachers, and parents go through the process of drop off, loading buses, and being on time. The bottom line is that we have to do a better job with arrival and dismissal procedures of our schools and improving transportation to get kids to school and home on time.

