Ndume, former Koko social companion, set for return to Cincinnati

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Gorilla Species Survival Plan has recommended that silverback gorilla Ndume return to his original home at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The 37-year-old gorilla was born in Cincinnati and moved to the Gorilla Foundation in California in 1991 to be a social companion for female gorilla Koko.

“Since Koko’s unfortunate passing earlier this summer, we’ve been considering the best options for Ndume,” said Dr. Kristen Lukas, Chair of the Gorilla SSP. “The SSP is confident that the Cincinnati Zoo will provide Ndume with outstanding care, access to modern, flexible, and specialized gorilla living areas, and a myriad of socialization options as he makes this transition. We’re all looking forward to seeing Ndume thrive in the company of other gorillas."

Cincinnati Zoo and the Gorilla SSP have collaborated with the Gorilla Foundation on Ndume’s care. The Zoo’s curator of primates, Ron Evans and members of the Gorilla SSP, have routinely visited the Gorilla Foundation and have found him to be in good physical condition and behaviorally a normal healthy silverback.

“Ndume is very special to me, as he is one of the very first gorillas I have had the privilege to work with in my 35 years at the Cincinnati Zoo. I have known him since he was two years old,” said Evans. “I am grateful to have had the chance to work with Penny Patterson and the Gorilla Foundation team during his years as a companion for Koko. I now look forward to guiding him through this next phase of his life back in Cincinnati.”

The Cincinnati Zoo will work closely with the Gorilla Foundation to facilitate Ndume’s return to Cincinnati.

A date for the transfer has not yet been determined, but the SSP has requested that the move take place as soon as possible so he can begin the socialization process with other gorillas.

“We completed upgrades to Gorilla World last year and have doubled the size of our gorilla habitats and specialized care spaces,” said Evans. “We can provide Ndume with a flexible, accommodating home and excellent opportunities to be near and co-habitate with other gorillas, a critical foundation need for this highly social species.”

