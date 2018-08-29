Nina, Pinta replicas dock in Newport; tours begin Thursday

It's not everyday you get to take a trip back in time, but by Thursday you'll have the chance to along the riverfront in Newport, Ky.

The Niña and Pinta ships have arrived. Organizers with the Columbus Foundation say the ships will give people a glimpse of what life was like more than 500 years ago for Christopher Columbus.

Both ships are replicas, just like the one Christopher Columbus used during his voyages.

"Both ships are setup like floating museums," Nina Captain Stephen Sanger said.

It's been a few years since the ships have traveled the Ohio River and been in our area, but organizers say they are happy to be back.

"It's a very unique opportunity for us to be able to travel this part of the country," Sanger said. "Being able to bring these ships through all these different water ways and different communities is very cool."

Main deck tours will be available for people in the area, as well as school group tours. The ships will be in Kentucky until Sept. 16.

The ships are typically open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It costs $8.50 for adults to board the ship, those 60 and older are $7.50. Children between the ages of 5 and 16 are $6.50. Anyone under the age of four is free.

Here’s some more pictures. The ships are at 301 Riverboat Row in Newport, KY. pic.twitter.com/IMvw3KaWFY — Brittany Harry (@Fox19BrittanyH) August 29, 2018

