Large moonshine operation busted in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From reality TV to a real-live bust in Louisville.

Except this moonshine operation wasn’t hidden in the woods, but rather in a building right off the ever-busy Preston Highway.

On the outside, there are black covers on the windows and “No Trespassing” signs on the walls. On the inside was a lot of moonshine.

LMPD investigators said they visited the location on an unrelated investigation. That’s when they noticed the stills and called Louisville Metro’s Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Turns out, ABC officers had been watching the alleged operation since June, waiting for the right time to make a move.

Tuesday, they said they went in with a warrant and found an operation that was making up to 200 gallons of moonshine a week. Some of it was ready for sale, some was still being made.

The owner of the place, 56-year-old Sherman Owen, was charged with three different offenses, including intent to sell.

Investigators also said Owen runs Artisan Resources, a company that, according to its website, provides advice to distilling companies and design distilling products.

The sting also included State ABC and LMPD’s 6th Division.

The last time a moonshine operation was discovered by ABC in Louisville was at Derby City Spirits in 2015.

When reached by phone, Owen said he did not want to comment.

