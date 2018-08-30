Officials hold groundbreaking for expansion of airport

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Officials have held a ceremonial groundbreaking at an Ohio airport for construction of a long-awaited expansion project.
Akron-Canton Airport President Rick McQueen said at this week's ceremony that the current gate area is outdated and unable to meet the needs of today's air travelers for modern amenities. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the $34 million expansion project will include charging stations for smartphones, a sit-down restaurant and fast-food options such as Cinnabon and Arby's, a business lounge, a mothers' room, a kids play area and more overall space for passengers.
The new gate area also will feature bridges so passengers won't have to step outside to board or leave a plane.
The project being done in phases is the final part of a 10-year plan to modernize the regional airport.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
