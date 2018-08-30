Officials: Car goes off roadway, kills construction worker

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a construction worker died when a car veered off the road and struck him.
WTOL-TV reports the Highway Patrol identified the man killed Thursday afternoon as Nathan Soto, of Gerken Paving. Authorities say a car travelling eastbound on U.S. Route 24 near Waterville Township went off the right side of the road and struck Soto.
The Highway Patrol says at least one vehicle was involved in the crash. Authorities aren't sure what caused the vehicle to veer off the road.
Police closed the road down to one lane.
Information from: WTOL-TV, http://www.wtol.com
