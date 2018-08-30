Final Bengals pre-season game tonight - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

The Cincinnati Bengals will take the field at Paul Brown Stadium Thursday night in their last pre-season game.

The game, against the Indianapolis Colts, could be a preview of their first regular season game next week.

The Bengals and Cotls will play each other Thursday night and Sept. 9.

The Bengals are undefeated so far. 

The Colts are 2-1

Gates are set to open at Paul Brown Stadium at 5:30 p.m.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

