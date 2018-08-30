Final Bengals pre-season game tonight

The Cincinnati Bengals play their final pre-season game Thursday night at Paul Brown Stadium. Photo: FOX19 NOW/file

The Cincinnati Bengals will take the field at Paul Brown Stadium Thursday night in their last pre-season game.

The game, against the Indianapolis Colts, could be a preview of their first regular season game next week.

The Bengals and Cotls will play each other Thursday night and Sept. 9.

The Bengals are undefeated so far.

The Colts are 2-1

Gates are set to open at Paul Brown Stadium at 5:30 p.m.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Can the @Bengals finish the pre-season undefeated?? We'll find out tonight when they take on the @Colts A live preview from PBS on @FOX19 Now. #WhoDey #SeizeTheDEY pic.twitter.com/IKgqVy2Nkp — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) August 30, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.